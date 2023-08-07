100°F
The Strip

Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Paris Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review- ...
Paris Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A light fire caused $50,000 in damage Monday morning at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Investigators were called just after 9:45. The first arriving engines found light smoke coming from a utility access hatch in the bathroom wall. An inspection hole was cut in the wall. A pile of clothes and debris were found smoldering inside the void space.

No patients were treated or transported for smoke inhalation or other injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

