Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak.

MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. have all discussed plans for more expansive cleaning measures within the last week, including the use of thermal screening, masks and social distancing.

This comes as Culinary Local 226 is negotiating with resorts amid the shutdown, seeking an enhanced cleaning standard for all areas of casinos.

Jonathan Day, an associate professor of hospitality and tourism management at Indiana’s Purdue University, said having guests notice the sanitation efforts can also be critical for operators at this time by putting customers at ease.

“As travel starts to return, many travelers will be anxious and uncertain about leaving home,” he said. “Hoteliers need to show people that they are safe and being cared for by their hosts. … When people feel safe, they’ll start traveling again.”

MGM Resorts

In a video published Tuesday, MGM’s Acting CEO said the company’s properties would be “operating differently” when they reopen.

More details on these measures were released by MGM Thursday morning, with a statement that said operations may include “restrictions on the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection as well as other measures at our restaurants and entertainment venues to enforce social distancing measures.”

MGM spokesman Brian Ahern declined further comment.

Las Vegas Sands

In a quarterly earnings call Wednesday, Sands President and COO Robert Goldstein said the company would look to Hong Kong as as example for health and cleaning guidelines.

The city has adapted to the use of temperature checks, masks, gloves and social distancing amid the outbreak as businesses start to reopen.

“(In their restaurants), you sit a certain 5, 10 feet apart, you get temp check coming in, you wear gloves, you wear masks,” Goldstein said. “I envision a similar environment here in Las Vegas.”

The COO added that it’ll be more difficult to acclimate to the new operations in Las Vegas, since the general public is less familiar with wearing masks and public temperature checks.

“Although it’s going to take some time and some comfort to get acclimate. I think, it’s going to happen,” he said. “The rooms will be clean beyond clean, (with) the wiping down of surfaces, social distancing.”

Sands spokesman Ron Reese did not respond to a request for additional comment on the company’s cleaning protocol.

Wynn Resorts

Updated health guidelines published Sunday show Wynn plans to reopen its Nevada properties — Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — with a variety of extra precautions in place:

— Poker: Every other table will be open, and tables are to be staggered. The maximum seating will be established “based on expert guidance,” and dealers should give verbal breaks instead of “tapping in.” Guests will be reminded to sanitize their hands before playing, and food service protocols are to be reviewed.

Supervisors are instructed to sanitize table game rails and chairs after each customer leaves, and sanitize the outside of shufflers every hour and the inside of shufflers once a week. They should also sanitize podiums at least once per hour, including phones, computers and all hard surfaces; and sanitize toke boxes, among other measures.

Chip sanitation solutions are “being reviewed,” and pending expert guidance.

— Table Games: Every other table will be open, with a maximum of three chairs or guests per table game and four chairs per big baccarat table. There will be three players maximum on each side of dice tables, seating will be removed in the table games lounge and the properties will “discourage unrelated guests from congregating behind players.”

Guests will be reminded to sanitize their hands and wear masks. Cocktail servers and butlers will remain available to serve drinks and food and baccarat buffet service will be suspended.

A number of cleaning operations have been added to table games. Supervisors are to sanitize table game rails and chair areas after each guest leaves a game. Dealers should sanitize dice for each new shooter, the on and off button when entering a game, and the exterior of the card shoe when entering a game and interior when the game goes dead. Other cleaning procedures, including deep cleaning the player’s lounge daily, are laid out in the new guidelines.

— Slots: Certain machines will be turned off and chairs will be reconfigured to allow social distancing. Guests are to remain 6 feet apart while waiting in line at Red Card Booths. There will be signage reminding guests to sanitize machines before use and hand sanitizing stations spread across the casino floor, and slot attendants will offer to sanitize slots for guests at machines. Workstations and slots will be sanitized at least once every four hours.

— Race and Sportsbooks: Every other betting station will be closed, and six-foot intervals will be marked for those standing in line at the ticket window. Seats, carrels and booths will be relocated to allow for social distancing. Supervisors will sanitize race carrels and chairs after each guest and sanitize stations every hour. Ticket writers should sanitize the counter after each guest. Chairs will be sanitized hourly, VIP booths will be sanitized after use and the area will be deep cleaned daily.

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver did not respond to a request for additional comment on the company’s cleaning protocol.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Richard Broome told the Review-Journal the company “will build on the hygiene, cleaning and distancing protocols which were coming into practice when properties were ordered to close last month.”

Those protocols include increased availability of hand sanitizer, slot machines cleaned every three hours, every other slot machine turned off, every other position at table games removed, restaurant tables separated by 6 feet, and reduced bar capacity by half.

He added that the company will “follow reopening directives issued by the government.”

Boyd Gaming Corp. spokesman David Strow declined to comment, and Station Casinos spokesman Michael Britt did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.