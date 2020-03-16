Las Vegas Strip nearly deserted on Monday morning

With casinos partially closed or in the process of closing, the Las Vegas Strip was an eerily quiet place Monday morning.

The heart of the Las Vegas Strip was almost a ghost town about 6 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, as several casinos prepare to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is minimal at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road about 8:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 as casinos are mostly vacant because of the COVID-19 worldwideshutdown. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’m at the Las Vegas Strip this morning and the lack of people here is noticeable. Yes it is Monday at 6:30 a.m. but I’ve walked two full blocks and seen three people: pic.twitter.com/BXwfeHItiT — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) March 16, 2020

A stroll of two blocks in the heart of the Strip resulted in contact with three people. Admittedly, it’s not usually very busy at 6 a.m. Monday, but the area that drives so much of the Nevada economy was akin to a ghost town.

There were more homeless people walking the streets than tourists in some locations. One homeless individual yelled about the coronavirus as he ambled down the street.

A restaurant worker was observed through a glass window, fastidiously cleaning while wearing a mask.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m. a few joggers ran down a nearly empty sidewalk.

The casinos were nearly empty — six people were observed in Harrah’s around a craps table. Other than that, gamblers were few and far between.

A few visitors said they were still happy to be in Las Vegas and found the strange quiet enjoyable.

“It’s probably the healthiest time you could come here because you won’t run into 100,000 people everyday,” said Gunnar Drushba, who arrived in Las Vegas at midnight from Seattle. “Instead you run into 200 people every day.”

Drushba said he did not think about canceling his trip.

“People are overreacting about a disease that is going to kill less people than the flu,” he said. “That’s all right because it is scary and it is new. … (But) the economic crisis that comes after it is going to be far worse.”

Tourists Lugene and Luann Veurink of Minnesota flew into Las Vegas to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. Shortly after they arrived on Sunday, some local properties started announcing plans to close.

“We are taking precautions,” said Lugene Veurink, adding the couple has so far enjoyed their stay in Vegas.

“Fun,” he said. “No crowds. No waits.”

MGM Resorts said it was ceasing all operations beginning Monday and Tuesday while Wynn announced a minimum two-week closure starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Documents obtained by the Review-Journal indicated that Caesars was starting to lay off employees because of the anticipated downturn in tourists.

