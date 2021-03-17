60°F
Las Vegas Strip returning to life 1 year after full shutdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Updated March 17, 2021 - 11:17 am
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021 ...
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial photo looking down the Las Vegas Strip from Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, Marc ...
An aerial photo looking down the Las Vegas Strip from Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

One year ago today, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of nonessential businesses.

Casinos and bars shut down, and shows and concerts in Las Vegas went dark.

Now, a once-empty Las Vegas Strip is seeing signs of a returning economy.

On Monday, casinos and restaurants saw their occupancy levels bumped up to 50 percent of their capacity.

More than three dozen ongoing shows are once again being performed in Las Vegas.

And experts expect more signs of recovery.

