Las Vegas Strip revelers celebrate last party before closures begin

St. Patrick’s Day revelers at Rock & Reilly’s pub watched Gov. Steve Sisolak’s news conference announcing the 30-day closure of casinos and other nonessential business. After the conference, REM’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know it” played at the pub.

Shannon White (right) and here three daughters watch as Gov. Steve Sisolak announces the Las Vegas Strip will close for 30 days, while enjoying St. Patrick's Day at Rock & Reilly's pub March 17, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 30 revelers celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at Rock & Reilly’s pub on the Las Vegas Strip as word came down the city was going to come to a screeching halt.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the closure of all nonessential businesses for 30 days Tuesday night due to COVID-19 concerns, as those in attendance at the pub celebrated one last party. Those at the pub watched Sisolak’s news conference, with REM’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know it” playing just after it ended.

Green beers and Irish Car Bomb drinks were aplenty as the sounds of Irish drinking songs invigorated the otherwise quiet resort corridor.

Rock & Reilly’s has been open for four years, 24 hours a day, so when a locksmith was on site Tuesday afternoon adding locks to the doors, staff knew something was up.

“I knew it was getting real,” said a bartender at Rock & Reilly’s.

As time ticked away on the fun, visitors played beer pong and shuffle board, while some enjoyed corn beef and hash.

Shannon White from Santa Rosa, California, and her three daughters made the trip to Las Vegas for her daughter’s 21st birthday. Her 9-year-old son and husband stayed at the Planet Hollywood, while the women of the family enjoyed one last night out.

Despite some members of their initial planned group canceling ahead of the trip due to coronavirus worries, they made the trip together as a family.

Although there were some closures of restaurants, entertainment venues and other portions of various resorts, the White’s still had a great time.

“It’s been kind of quiet, but we found some good bars last night,” White said. “It’s my daughter’s 21st birthday, so we were going to do it and we did it.”

Despite their plans to stay until Friday, the family now heading home Wednesday after the announcement that Las Vegas resorts are set to close by noon Wednesday.

It doesn’t get better back home for the family members, as residents of Sonoma County in California have been ordered to shelter in place until April 7.

Knowing that was what was waiting for them back home, they were determined to have a good time.

“We have to live it up,” White said. “When we go home we’re on lockdown already. So this was it.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.