Las Vegas Strip traffic to be squeezed as crews install zip line

Traffic will get a little tight along Las Vegas Boulevard for the next several months as crews install the first zip line on the Strip known as Fly Linq.

The High Roller rises above the Linq in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Traffic will get a little tight along Las Vegas Boulevard for the next several months as crews install the first zip line on the Strip known as Fly Linq.

The northbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard running in front of The Linq Promenade is closed through Sept. 15, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said. The adjacent traffic lane will close from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Caesars Entertainment is spending $20 million to build 10 side-by-side zip lines that can launch all riders at once at the Linq Promenade, an open-air dining, retail and entertainment district between the Flamingo and The Linq Hotel.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.