We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO

This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)