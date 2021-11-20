Linqing to the holidays on the Strip — PHOTOS
On Friday, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir members performed before a tree lighting ceremony at The Linq promenade on the Strip.
Thanksgiving doesn’t arrive until next week, but Christmas holiday celebrations are well under way across the Las Vegas Valley.
The promenade, anchored by the High Roller, is a corridor of retail shops, restaurants, bars and concert venues. The Linq hotel is located on the west end of the promenade, which opened in 2014.
