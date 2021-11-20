Linqing to the holidays on the Strip — PHOTOS

On Friday, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir members performed before a tree lighting ceremony at The Linq promenade on the Strip.

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir members perform before a tree lighting ceremony of The Linq Promenade, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir members perform during a holiday celebration of The Linq Promenade, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

James Edwards, left, and Nicholas Charles, stars of Potted Potter Show In Las Vegas, emcee during a holiday celebration of The Linq Promenade, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir members leave after performing during a holiday celebration of The Linq Promenade and Flamingo, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thanksgiving doesn’t arrive until next week, but Christmas holiday celebrations are well under way across the Las Vegas Valley.

On Friday, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir members performed before a tree lighting ceremony at The Linq promenade on the Strip.

The promenade, anchored by the High Roller, is a corridor of retail shops, restaurants, bars and concert venues. The Linq hotel is located on the west end of the promenade, which opened in 2014.

Check out these 11 Christmas and holiday events around the valley.