Lookback: 15 years of Fright Dome at Circus Circus — PHOTOS

At this beloved Halloween attraction on the Las Vegas Strip, it was scare or be scared.

Jullian Carrabis as Trippy the Clown, left, goofs around with Morian Gutierrez, center, and Amritjeet Raju in the Fright Dome at Adventuredome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mannequin sits at the organ at Fright Dome on Oct. 18, 2004. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A scary clown puts red paint on his mouth as cast members gear up to work in the Fright Dome at Circus Circus on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2005. (Jane Kalinowsky/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Susan Rowe waits for her chance to scare Fright Dome judges at an audition to work at the Halloween attraction at Circus Circus on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2006. (Shelly Donahue/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brock Frabbiele decides a severed head is his choice of prop at the Fright Dome auditions on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2006. Frabbiele and many others showed up to Circus Circus to audition for the Halloween attraction. (Shelly Donahue/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Collin Frabbiele impresses Fright Dome judges with his chain saw technique Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2006. Frabbiele and many others showed up to Circus Circus hotel to audition for the Halloween attraction. (Shelly Donahue/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An "Exorcist" inspired scene occupies a corner of the dungeon in the Fright Dome at Circus Circus hotel-casino Monday Oct. 23, 2006. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The "Mad Doctor" occupies a corner of the dungeon in the Fright Dome inside the Adventuredome at Circus Circus hotel-casino on Monday Oct. 23, 2006. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The "Grim Reaper" occupies a corner of the dungeon in the Fright Dome inside the Adventuredome at Circus Circus hotel-casino on Monday Oct. 23, 2006. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jan Bingham runs from a chain saw-wielding monster in the Fright Dome at Circus Circus on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Killer Klown rides in the executioner hearse at the Fright Dome at Circus Circus hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Egan talks to his actors before the opening of the Fright Dome at Circus Circus hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An actor, dressed in torture headgear like that worn by actress Shawnee Smith in the Saw horror movie, hangs onto a chain link fence in the Saw Haunted House at the Fright Dome inside the Circus Circus hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jenn Botzenhart, left, and Amanda Shannan wait to audition for the Fright Dome on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010, at Circus Circus. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nickie Sundin, left, gets makeup put on by body painter/artist Rob Hester for a run-through for zombies, monsters and demonic clowns for the 10th anniversary of Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Friday, Sep. 21, 2012. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actors in character participate in a run-through for zombies, monsters and demonic clowns at the Adventuredome for the 10th anniversary of Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Friday, Sep. 21, 2012. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An actor in character participates in a run-through for zombies, monsters and demonic clowns for the 10th anniversary of Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Friday, Sep. 21, 2012. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actors in character participate in a run-through for zombies, monsters and demonic clowns for the 10th anniversary of Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Friday, Sep. 21, 2012. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actors in character participates in a run-through for zombies, monsters and demonic clowns for the 10th anniversary of Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Friday, Sep. 21, 2012. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An actor in character participates in a run-through for zombies, monsters and demonic clowns for the 10th anniversary of Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Friday, Sep. 21, 2012. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexandra Tellefsen, as Little Psycho, center, greets Anali Flores, right, and her sister Yanira as they wait in line at the Fright Dome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gianni Mydlach, as Notorious the Clown, foreground right, entertains patrons as they wait in line to get into the Fright Dome at Adventuredome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jullian Carrabis as Trippy the Clown, right, and Christian Loeks, as Hazard, background, greet patrons as they wait in line to enter the Fright Dome at Adventuredome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jullian Carrabis as Trippy the Clown, left, and Christian Loeks, as Hazard, right, get up close and personal with Kandeh Jones in the Fright Dome at Adventuredome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s been five years since the last Fright Dome brought its annual Halloween haunted houses, actors and gore to Adventuredome Theme Park at Circus Circus.

Every October, the attraction would take over the Adventuredome with ominous smoke, music and too many fake spider webs to count, in addition to the park’s existing rides and attractions like the Canyon Blaster and Sling Shot.

The attraction thrilled horror lovers for 15 years and was known as a Halloween tradition for locals.

Egan Productions, the team behind Fright Dome, held auditions annually to find hundreds of the creepiest and most terrifying Las Vegas locals to work in the attraction’s haunted houses (or creep on unsuspecting guests walking around the park).

With actors creeping around every corner of the park in zombie and clown costumes, there was nowhere to hide.

But don’t worry; Jason Egan, owner of Egan Productions, has not stopped his reign of terror on the valley.

Egag has moved on from his Circus Circus past to collaborate with Warner Bros. and Lionsgate to create escape rooms like Escape IT, based on the Andy Muschietti movie adaptations of Stephen King’s novel, and SAW Escape Room, which opened in 2018.