Lookback: 15 years of Fright Dome at Circus Circus — PHOTOS
At this beloved Halloween attraction on the Las Vegas Strip, it was scare or be scared.
At Fright Dome, it was scare or be scared.
It’s been five years since the last Fright Dome brought its annual Halloween haunted houses, actors and gore to Adventuredome Theme Park at Circus Circus.
Every October, the attraction would take over the Adventuredome with ominous smoke, music and too many fake spider webs to count, in addition to the park’s existing rides and attractions like the Canyon Blaster and Sling Shot.
The attraction thrilled horror lovers for 15 years and was known as a Halloween tradition for locals.
Egan Productions, the team behind Fright Dome, held auditions annually to find hundreds of the creepiest and most terrifying Las Vegas locals to work in the attraction’s haunted houses (or creep on unsuspecting guests walking around the park).
With actors creeping around every corner of the park in zombie and clown costumes, there was nowhere to hide.
But don’t worry; Jason Egan, owner of Egan Productions, has not stopped his reign of terror on the valley.
Egag has moved on from his Circus Circus past to collaborate with Warner Bros. and Lionsgate to create escape rooms like Escape IT, based on the Andy Muschietti movie adaptations of Stephen King’s novel, and SAW Escape Room, which opened in 2018.