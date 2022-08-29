LOOKBACK: Strat tower catches on fire in 1993
The cause of the fire that occured 29 years ago is still unknown today.
On Aug. 29, 1993, a three-alarm fire started at the then-under-construction Stratosphere observation tower (called the Strat SkyPod today) that led the nearby Vegas World Hotel to evacuate.
The tower fire began around midnight and burned for three hours before burning out. No one was injured in the fire. A nearby construction crane was also damaged.
The cause of the fire has never been determined.
In 1997, Stratosphere Corp. founder Bob Stupak filed a lawsuit against the general contractor behind the tower, Perini Building Co. Perini was accused of breach of contract by creating a condition that led to the fire. Stupak reached a $1.1 million settlement in 1999.
Transamerica Insurance Corp. filed a lawsuit against Perini and Uriah Enterprises, an iron company that installed the tower’s stairs and parts of its elevator shafts, for reimbursement for insurance money it paid to a McDonalds’ damaged by debris from the tower fire. The two companies paid a $150,000 settlement in 1999 to Transamerica for damages, according to a Review-Journal report.
The observation tower was not the first Stupak project to catch on fire. Before Bob Stupak’s Vegas World was constructed, Stupak’s World Famous Million Dollar Historic Gambling Museum experienced a fire in May 1974 that destroyed the resort. Vegas World was built at the same site of the old casino and opened in 1979. Construction on the tower began in February 1992 and cost $32 million.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.