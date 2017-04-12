Lululemon will open 2nd store on Las Vegas Strip

Lululemon has locations at Fashion Show mall, Downtown Summerlin and Las Vegas Premium Outlets North. (Lululemon/Facebook)

Lululemon Athletica, seller of yoga-inspired athletic clothes, will open a second store on the Strip in June.

The retailer will open inside the Forum Shops at Caesars, Forum spokeswoman Maureen Crampton said. The shopping center is part of Simon Property Group.

Lululemon, based in Vancouver, Canada, received a county permit earlier this month for $685,000 worth of architectural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing work on its new space, according to county records.

Lululemon has locations at Fashion Show mall, Downtown Summerlin and Las Vegas Premium Outlets North, accoridng to its website.

The company has been opening more and more brick-and-mortar locations, going from 302 stores in 2015 to 363 in 2016 to 406 by Jan. 29, according to documents the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

