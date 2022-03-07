Luxor flashes blue, yellow beams to honor Ukrainians — PHOTOS

An iconic Las Vegas Strip landmark turned on blue and yellow lights Sunday to honor the citizens of Ukraine.

The Luxor illuminates with yellow and blue colors in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Luxor, just south of Tropicana Avenue, used the colors of the Ukrainian flag as part of its nightly lighting scheme.

The show of support comes a day after about 100 people gathered at Las Vegas City Hall to show support for the nation of some 44 million residents.

Last week, Clark County turned the lights on the world-famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

“Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine directly threatens millions of innocent lives,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “This invasion of an independent, sovereign nation threatens free nations everywhere and must be stopped. We stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The blue and yellow lights bulbs surround the border of the sign, which is on Las Vegas Boulevard south of Russell Road.

More than 1.5 million residents of the country have fled in the past 11 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched attacks of the former Soviet Union member that has been a free democratic nation for nearly 30 years.

Putin’s troops conducted intensified nighttime bombings and attacks on several parts of Ukraine Sunday night.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.