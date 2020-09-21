Magical forest greets first day of fall at Bellagio Conservatory

The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden’s autumn display is populated with mischievous animals, floral creations and whimsical creatures.

Tuesday marks the first day of fall.

And the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden’s autumn display invites guests into a magical forest populated with mischievous animals, floral creations and whimsical creatures.

The “Into the Woods” display opens Monday.

“ ‘Into The Woods’ is filled with inspirations of transformation, reflection and empowerment told through magnificent floral creations,” designer Ed Libby said. “Our fall display has been months in the making from conceptualization and design and has been brought to life by the extraordinary horticulture team.”

When guests enter the Conservatory’s West Bed, they will find a family of foxes playing beneath a floral-embellished, hand-hewn tree house with colorful stained-glass dragonfly windows.

In the North Garden, four fairies lie beside a tranquil reflecting pond. Their woodland fairy house, built completely of botanicals, features a sunflower roof and the same stained-glass windows used in the foxes’ treehouse.

Each fairy is wearing an individually designed ballgown created out of colorful flowers and natural embellishments.

The pathway into the Bellagio Conservatory is a large hollow tree topped with a canopy of leaves and dragonflies and flanked by large mushrooms that playfully shoot water across the aisle.

At the end of the garden, honey bees and a family of bears gather near a pot of honey in the shelter of the display’s 28-foot-tall talking tree.

“Into the Woods” is open to guests through Nov. 28.

Because of concerns regarding the coronavirus, guests will enter through a dedicated entryway and follow floor markers to remain on a path.

Guest capacity is limited, and guests may need to wait in line during peak capacity.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournalcom. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.