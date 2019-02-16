Man, 23, dies after falling down stairs at High Roller on Las Vegas Strip

The High Roller at The Linq Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip is seen on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate after a person died after falling down stairs at the High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old man died after falling down stairs Friday night in the High Roller loading area at the Las Vegas Strip.

The preliminary investigation shows that the man was “running around on the loading area” for the High Roller when he fell about 50 feet down stairs, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

The 23-year-old man “entered an unauthorized area on the property and fell as a result of his actions,” Lt. William Matchko confirmed in a text later Friday night. “He appears to have died as a result of the fall.”

The man died at University Medical Center.

Police were called at about 7 p.m., Meyers said. They were still on the scene, underneath the High Roller and Fly Linq Zipline on the Linq Promenade, after the man fell as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The area around where the man fell is closed Friday night, along with the zip line on the Linq Promenade, Meyers said.

The High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel and located at The Linq Hotel, remained open.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

