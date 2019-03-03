Man critical after being hit by RTC bus on Las Vegas Strip

The Bellagio in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after being struck by an RTC bus in front of the Bellagio on Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. to the Bellagio, at 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

A man was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus and was in critical condition Saturday night, Matchko said.

It appeared the pedestrian was not “lawfully in the roadway” when he was hit, Matchko said.

Las Vegas Boulevard has reopened to traffic after being briefly closed, he said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

