Man dies after dump truck runs over him near Las Vegas Strip

A man died after being run over by a dump truck on the south end of the Strip on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to 4615 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Russell Road, where a body was found in a desert area north of a chapel, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Wednesday.

Police determined the man died after being run over by a GMC dump truck in a vacant lot that appeared to be frequented by homeless people, according to a Metro release. The truck was traveling through a dirt lot between a tree and a dirt mound when it ran over the man, who was near the tree, police said.

The 39-year-old driver of the truck was told by his co-worker, who was operating another vehicle, that he had run over the man. The driver returned to the scene and provided a statement to police.

The man’s death will not be counted in Metro’s traffic fatality statistics because it happened “in an off highway environment,” the release said.

The man was not carrying identification when he was found. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death.

