The Strip

Man dies after jump at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 12:41 pm
 

A man died Monday after apparently jumping from the third floor of the Fashion Show Mall on the Strip.

Security officers contacted the Metropolitan Police Department just before noon Monday to report a man had jumped from the third floor of the mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near the Kona Grill, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Meltzer said medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
The Strip Video
