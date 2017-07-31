Man dies after jump at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

A man died Monday after apparently jumping from the third floor of the Fashion Show Mall on the Strip.
Security officers contacted the Metropolitan Police Department just before noon Monday to report a man had jumped from the third floor of the mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near the Kona Grill, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.
Meltzer said medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Warning signs of suicide
Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.
For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.