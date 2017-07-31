Man dies after jump at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

A man died Monday after apparently jumping from the third floor of the Fashion Show Mall on the Strip.

Security officers contacted the Metropolitan Police Department just before noon Monday to report a man had jumped from the third floor of the mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near the Kona Grill, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Meltzer said medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

