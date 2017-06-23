Man injured after shooting outside Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place in a Bally's parking lot. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot outside a Strip hotel Friday morning, Las Vegas police said.

He was hospitalized after the shooting, which Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Munson said happened about 1:50 a.m. in a parking lot outside Bally’s, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Munson said the man’s injuries were “minor.” He was expected to survive.

Police didn’t have a shooter in custody as of 2:45 a.m.

Metro had a large section of a parking lot near East Flamingo Road and Linq Lane taped off early Friday.

Officers are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

