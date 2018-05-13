Man survives fall from 4-story balcony at Las Vegas Strip hotel

A 20-year-old man survived a fall from a fourth-story balcony inside the Luxor Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man jumped or fell off the balcony about 9:30 p.m. inside of the Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

“Luckily some of the decorations broke his fall and he suffered minor injuries,” Kisfalvi said.

The man was hospitalized.

Alcohol “most definitely” played a role in the incident, Kisfalvi said.

