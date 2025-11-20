49°F
The Strip

Man with fake guns causes scare on Strip, Las Vegas police say

Motorists drive along Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard during heavy rainfall on Saturday, ...
Motorists drive along Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard during heavy rainfall on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2025 - 7:15 pm
 

A man who reportedly brandished multiple fake guns on the Strip late Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody by Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to a Metro lieutenant.

In a text message, Lt. Andrew Kelvington said reports started to come in at around 4:30 p.m. about a man walking in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Circus Circus Hotel and Casino, with “what appeared to be a handgun and rifle.”

The man, Kelvington said, was reportedly pointing the weapons and later concealed them in a backpack. Police discovered the guns were replica airsoft pistols.

Officers, Kelvington said, “deployed less-lethal” force, which “proved effective” in apprehending the man. As of 6 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard in the area where the man was found was open to traffic, Kelvington said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

