Man with fake guns causes scare on Strip, Las Vegas police say

A man who reportedly brandished multiple fake guns on the Strip late Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody by Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to a Metro lieutenant.

In a text message, Lt. Andrew Kelvington said reports started to come in at around 4:30 p.m. about a man walking in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Circus Circus Hotel and Casino, with “what appeared to be a handgun and rifle.”

The man, Kelvington said, was reportedly pointing the weapons and later concealed them in a backpack. Police discovered the guns were replica airsoft pistols.

Officers, Kelvington said, “deployed less-lethal” force, which “proved effective” in apprehending the man. As of 6 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard in the area where the man was found was open to traffic, Kelvington said.

