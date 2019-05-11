Man’s death near Las Vegas High Roller was accident, coroner says

Nearly three months after a man fell down a flight of stairs and died near the High Roller loading area on the Strip, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined his death was an accident.

A police car is seen near the High Roller in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, after a man falling down stairs in the High Roller loading area. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The coroner’s office on Friday said 23-year-old Stefan Jones-Green, of Philadelphia, died from blunt force trauma caused by an accident. Jones-Green fell about 50 feet down a flight of stairs on Feb. 15 at the Linq Promenade near the High Roller, located between the Flamingo and The Linq Hotel.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jones-Green was “running around on the loading area for the High Roller,” prior to falling down the stairs, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said in February.

Officers at the scene believed he “entered an unauthorized area on the property and fell as a result of his actions,” Lt. William Matchko said.

Jones-Green was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

