Marathon on Las Vegas Strip ‘coolest thing ever,’ runners say

An excuse to visit Las Vegas was a reason several runners cited for participating in Sunday’s races, including a marathon, half-marathon and 10K. More than 40,000 people from 50 states and 86 countries registered for the event, according to organizers.

Runners take off from the starting line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday,Nov. 11, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Runners leave the starting line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Runners leave the starting line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Runners participate in the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Runners leave the starting line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Runners take off from the starting line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday,Nov. 11, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A runner in a banana costume participates in the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pop group Capital Cities perform ahead of the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pop group Capital Cities perform ahead of the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pop group Capital Cities perform ahead of the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Runners in the 10k race make their way down Fremont Street for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Runners in the 10k race make their way down Fremont Street for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Jessica Fred, left, from Los Angeles, takes a selfie with Cindy Loza, from Long Beach, during the 10k race on Fremont Street for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Runners in the marathon and half marathon race run the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Runners in the marathon and half marathon race make their way down Fremont Street towards Las Vegas Boulevard for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

First place women's finisher Hannah McInturff hugs second place women's finisher Jessica Sams after she crosses the finish line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday,Nov. 11, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Marty Beckers of Henderson gives out free hugs to passing runners during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Beckers hugged over 1400 participants. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Runners in the marathon and half marathon race make their way down Fremont Street towards Las Vegas Boulevard for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Runners in the marathon and half marathon race run down Fremont Street toward Las Vegas Boulevard for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Runners in the marathon and half marathon race run the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Screams and high-fives were exchanged as runners with beads, bells and rainbow tutus crossed the finish line near The Mirage on Sunday evening at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon.

“I don’t do it often, but what better excuse to come to Vegas than for a run?” said Nikki Dow, swaying her hips as the Beatles’ “Can’t Buy Me Love” blared through speakers. “I love Vegas. I’ve been here multiple times, and I think it is the coolest thing ever to shut down the Strip and run on the Strip.”

An excuse to visit Las Vegas was a reason several runners cited for participating in Sunday’s races, including a marathon, half-marathon and 10K. More than 40,000 people from 50 states and 86 countries registered for the event, according to organizers, which included a 5K on Saturday.

“I talked to people from about four different countries myself,” Dow said.

For Cameron Hansen, running has transformed his life and his body. While training for last year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll event in his hometown of Fernley , Hansen said, he lost 120 pounds in the first three months.

“I wanted an excuse to get off my butt,” Hansen said.

Hansen ran Sunday’s 10K shirtless, with distressed red jeans and large headphones around his neck.

“I earned this body; I have a right to show it off,” he said. Hansen’s family members also ran in the marathon, and his 12-year-old nephew ran both the 5K and 10K races.

As runners with Team Lifeline, Dina Tatarka from Melbourne, Australia, and Hannah Lebovic, from New York, ran the 10K to raise money for Chai Lifeline, a nonprofit that helps children with life-threatening or lifelong illnesses.

Tatarka ran with Team Lifeline at the Miami Marathon last year but had never run the Rock ‘n’ Roll in Las Vegas. She raised over $10,000 for Chai Lifeline and said it was “really cool to run on the Strip and see it all lit up at night.”

Lebovic joined Team Lifeline because she wanted to run for a good cause.

“I like running,” Lebovic said. “It is exhilarating, and I wanted to challenge myself.”

Spectator, Esther Mok watched the lights flash along the Strip as she waited for her group, Movement Runners, to cross the finish line.

Mok’s Los Angeles-based group has also ran marathons in Chicago and Los Angeles. Mok, holding up a sign that read “Let’s Go Movement,” had to work late Sunday and couldn’t participate, but she wished she could have.

“Running is a movement. We are all a family,” Mok said.

By far, Hansen said, the best part about the Las Vegas marathon is the people.

“A lady I didn’t know came up to me after the race and thanked me for helping her keep her pace,” he said. “… Everyone is in a good mood.”