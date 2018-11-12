The Strip

Marathon on Las Vegas Strip ‘coolest thing ever,’ runners say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2018 - 9:43 pm
 

Screams and high-fives were exchanged as runners with beads, bells and rainbow tutus crossed the finish line near The Mirage on Sunday evening at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon.

“I don’t do it often, but what better excuse to come to Vegas than for a run?” said Nikki Dow, swaying her hips as the Beatles’ “Can’t Buy Me Love” blared through speakers. “I love Vegas. I’ve been here multiple times, and I think it is the coolest thing ever to shut down the Strip and run on the Strip.”

An excuse to visit Las Vegas was a reason several runners cited for participating in Sunday’s races, including a marathon, half-marathon and 10K. More than 40,000 people from 50 states and 86 countries registered for the event, according to organizers, which included a 5K on Saturday.

“I talked to people from about four different countries myself,” Dow said.

For Cameron Hansen, running has transformed his life and his body. While training for last year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll event in his hometown of Fernley , Hansen said, he lost 120 pounds in the first three months.

“I wanted an excuse to get off my butt,” Hansen said.

Hansen ran Sunday’s 10K shirtless, with distressed red jeans and large headphones around his neck.

“I earned this body; I have a right to show it off,” he said. Hansen’s family members also ran in the marathon, and his 12-year-old nephew ran both the 5K and 10K races.

As runners with Team Lifeline, Dina Tatarka from Melbourne, Australia, and Hannah Lebovic, from New York, ran the 10K to raise money for Chai Lifeline, a nonprofit that helps children with life-threatening or lifelong illnesses.

Tatarka ran with Team Lifeline at the Miami Marathon last year but had never run the Rock ‘n’ Roll in Las Vegas. She raised over $10,000 for Chai Lifeline and said it was “really cool to run on the Strip and see it all lit up at night.”

Lebovic joined Team Lifeline because she wanted to run for a good cause.

“I like running,” Lebovic said. “It is exhilarating, and I wanted to challenge myself.”

Spectator, Esther Mok watched the lights flash along the Strip as she waited for her group, Movement Runners, to cross the finish line.

Mok’s Los Angeles-based group has also ran marathons in Chicago and Los Angeles. Mok, holding up a sign that read “Let’s Go Movement,” had to work late Sunday and couldn’t participate, but she wished she could have.

“Running is a movement. We are all a family,” Mok said.

By far, Hansen said, the best part about the Las Vegas marathon is the people.

“A lady I didn’t know came up to me after the race and thanked me for helping her keep her pace,” he said. “… Everyone is in a good mood.”

Contact Rachel Spacek at rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
More in The Strip
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
The Strip Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like