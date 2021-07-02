94°F
Media tour to preview what’s on tap for big Las Vegas fireworks show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
A fireworks show goes off from the Julius Tower at Caesars Palace on The Strip to kick off a we ...
A fireworks show goes off from the Julius Tower at Caesars Palace on The Strip to kick off a week long of Fourth-of-July festivities as seen from APEX Social Club atop the Palms in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Fireworks by Grucci will offer a preview of the city’s first-ever citywide Fourth of July fireworks show during a media tour Friday morning on the roof of Treasure Island.

Phil Grucci, CEO and creative director, will be on hand to offer insight about the fireworks display. It is expected to last eight minutes and will include fireworks launched from Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Treasure Island, Resorts World and the Strat, according to information sent to media outlets.

