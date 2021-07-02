Media tour to preview what’s on tap for big Las Vegas fireworks show
Fireworks by Grucci will offer a preview of the city’s first-ever citywide Fourth of July fireworks show during a media tour Friday morning on the roof of Treasure Island.
Phil Grucci, CEO and creative director, will be on hand to offer insight about the fireworks display. It is expected to last eight minutes and will include fireworks launched from Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Treasure Island, Resorts World and the Strat, according to information sent to media outlets.