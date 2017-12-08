Motorcyclist killed in crash with limousine on south end of Las Vegas Strip

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after he crashed into a limousine, police said.

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Officers investigate a crime scene where a limousine and motorcycle crashed leaving at least one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after he crashed into a limousine, police said.

Metro responded about 5:15 p.m. on reports of the crash in the southbound lanes of the Strip just south of the iconic sign, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The crash happened at the southbound exit from the center median, which houses a parking lot for people to visit the welcome sign.

Police said a limousine with about six occupants was exiting the parking lot into the southbound lanes. The motorcycle was driving south in the left lane prior to the crash.

“That motorcyclist perceived that the limousine was pulling in front of it,” Metro Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. The rider braked, and the bike turned onto its right side before hitting the limousine. This threw the rider into the center southbound lane, where he died.

Neither the motorcycle nor the limousine was traveling at excessive speeds, Stauffer said, adding ejections can be fatal even at low speeds.

Stauffer, with Metro’s fatal crash team, said police had a “substantial” number of witnesses to the crash. Officers directed them onto a public bus parked at the scene, where detectives could interview them one-by-one for their investigation and keep them warm.

Those at the scene who didn’t see anything were allowed to leave.

“The biggest problem was getting the scene kind of sterilized,” he said.

The investigation was in its early stages, Stauffer said. Police were working to determine whether a third vehicle, which remained at the scene, hit the motorcyclist after he was thrown or hit the motorcycle itself.

The limousine driver and passengers were cooperative with police.

Stauffer said police were not expecting to issue citations or make arrests in the crash Thursday night.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the motorcycle rider once his family is notified.

A bus could be seen just inside the police tape with its hazard lights flashing Thursday night. The typically busy stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard between Sunset and Russell roads remained shut down late Thursday. Stauffer said he anticipated police would open up the northbound lanes before the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV