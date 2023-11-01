Mountain to replace iconic Strip volcano during 2024 Super Bowl

Prepare to see a new “natural” feature at The Mirage during the 2024 Super Bowl when a snowy mountain takes the spot of the iconic — and now dormant — volcano.

Entertainment giant Paramount Global will construct a block-long "mountain" atop The Mirage Volcano for a four-day fan activation in the days leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl, held in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Paramount Global)

Prepare to see a new “natural” feature at The Mirage during the 2024 Super Bowl when a snowy mountain takes the spot of the iconic — and now dormant — volcano.

Paramount Global, the parent company of the Super Bowl’s broadcast home CBS, will construct “Paramount Mountain” atop The Mirage Volcano on the Strip for fan experiences in the days leading up to the big game held in Las Vegas, according to a Wednesday news release from the entertainment conglomerate.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 8, tourists will be able to enter the block-long structure on the Strip and interact with fan experiences inspired by popular Paramount content, such as Transformers, Yellowstone, Star Trek and more. A 4D simulation gondola ride will be available at the top of the artificial mountain’s peak.

“Paramount’s ‘Mountain of Entertainment’ in Las Vegas is an exciting, fan-focused physical manifestation of the expansive and popular content from across our portfolio of brands,” Josh Line, executive vice president and chief brand officer for Paramount Global, said in the news release. “Our partnership with the NFL allows us to drive growth and engagement with our brands and creates the opportunity to display the power of Paramount’s broad and beloved hits across every genre at the biggest event in television: Super Bowl LVIII.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.