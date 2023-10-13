68°F
The Strip

NASCAR on the Strip: Recalling the decade of burnouts, blown engines

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 9:26 am
 
Kurt Busch performs a burnout during the NASCAR America Burnout Boulevard event on the Las Vega ...
Kurt Busch performs a burnout during the NASCAR America Burnout Boulevard event on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
NASCAR Parade and Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Glenn Pinker ...
NASCAR Parade and Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)
NASCAR Parade and Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Glenn Pinker ...
NASCAR Parade and Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)
NASCAR Parade and Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Glenn Pinker ...
NASCAR Parade and Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Joey Logano creates a plume of smoke during the 2018 NASCAR Burnout Blvd event on the Las Vegas ...
Joey Logano creates a plume of smoke during the 2018 NASCAR Burnout Blvd event on the Las Vegas Strip at Spring Mountain Road Thursday, September 13, 2018. The event kicks off the Fall NASCAR Weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway being held September 13-16. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Ryan Blaney (12) and Chase Elliott (9) go nose-to-nose for their burnout during the 2018 NASCAR ...
Ryan Blaney (12) and Chase Elliott (9) go nose-to-nose for their burnout during the 2018 NASCAR Burnout Blvd event on the Las Vegas Strip at Spring Mountain Road Thursday, September 13, 2018. The event kicks off the Fall NASCAR Weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway being held September 13-16. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Clint Bowyer (14) points to the sky while doing donuts during the 2018 NASCAR Burnout Blvd even ...
Clint Bowyer (14) points to the sky while doing donuts during the 2018 NASCAR Burnout Blvd event on the Las Vegas Strip at Spring Mountain Road Thursday, September 13, 2018. The event kicks off the Fall NASCAR Weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway being held September 13-16. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson waves to the crowd after performing a burnout ...
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson waves to the crowd after performing a burnout during a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009, in Las Vegas. After 28 years of celebrating its season-ending awards ceremony in New York, NASCAR moved West this year. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch pushes Tony Stewart's car after Stewart blew an engine during a burnou ...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch pushes Tony Stewart's car after Stewart blew an engine during a burnout on Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011, in Las Vegas. The drivers participated in a Victory Lap during NASCAR Champions week. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Jimmie Johnson leads a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champions Week on Thurs ...
Jimmie Johnson leads a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champions Week on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Fans and tourists cheer the drivers at the start of the Nascar Awards Week victory lap along th ...
Fans and tourists cheer the drivers at the start of the Nascar Awards Week victory lap along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Jimmie Johnson makes a pit stop during a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champ ...
Jimmie Johnson makes a pit stop during a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champions Week on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Jimmie Johnson leads a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champions Week on Thurs ...
Jimmie Johnson leads a victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champions Week on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Jimmie Johnson (48) gives Clint Bowyer (15) a push after Bowyer's car stalled while driving dow ...
Jimmie Johnson (48) gives Clint Bowyer (15) a push after Bowyer's car stalled while driving down the Las Vegas Strip for the NASCAR Awards Week victory lap, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch performs a burnout in his number 18 M&Ms racing "sho ...
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch performs a burnout in his number 18 M&Ms racing "show car" during the Victory Lap event on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010, in Las Vegas. Busch, who finished eighth in the point standings, was one of 12 drivers who were cheered on by fans lining the sidewalks as drivers made a circuit of the Strip for the Victory Lap, which is part of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship Week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Kyle Busch talks with Denny Hamlin before partaking in the NASCAR America Burnout Boulevard eve ...
Kyle Busch talks with Denny Hamlin before partaking in the NASCAR America Burnout Boulevard event on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kyle Busch passes the Bellagio while driving down the Las Vegas Strip before performing a burno ...
Kyle Busch passes the Bellagio while driving down the Las Vegas Strip before performing a burnout as part of the NASCAR America Burnout Boulevard event on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Driver Kyle Busch greets his fans during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on the Las Vegas St ...
Driver Kyle Busch greets his fans during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 1, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Driver Carl Edwards climbs into his car during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on the Las Ve ...
Driver Carl Edwards climbs into his car during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 1, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Driver Tony Stewart heads north on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory La ...
Driver Tony Stewart heads north on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on Dec. 1, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Tony Stewart leads the procession of race cars during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on the ...
Tony Stewart leads the procession of race cars during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 1, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Driver Carl Edwards makes his way down the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champion's Week Victor ...
Driver Carl Edwards makes his way down the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Champion's Week Victory Lap on Dec. 1, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Clint Bowyer does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulev ...
Clint Bowyer does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Denny Hamlin waves to fans after doing a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and S ...
Denny Hamlin waves to fans after doing a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Martin Truex Jr. does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Bo ...
Martin Truex Jr. does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Joey Logano does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Bouleva ...
Joey Logano does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Alex Bowman does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Bouleva ...
Alex Bowman does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevar ...
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevar ...
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Denny Hamlin does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulev ...
Denny Hamlin does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kurt Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevar ...
Kurt Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevar ...
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the intersection of East Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard to kick off the NASCAR 2019 Playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson signs a poster for a fan in front of the MGM Grand hotel-casino du ...
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson signs a poster for a fan in front of the MGM Grand hotel-casino during a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship Week event on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009. Johnson won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship for the fourth consecutive year this year and is scheduled to be honored at the Sprint Cup Awards Ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski does a burnout on the Strip in front of ...
2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski does a burnout on the Strip in front of Wynn Las Vegas as part of NASCAR Champions Week celebrations in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Letting some of the biggest names in racing drive on the Strip? Years before the idea was even a twinkle in Formula One’s metaphorical eye, NASCAR did it — and without months of repaving work.

In 2009, to commemorate the move of NASCAR’s Champion’s Week to Las Vegas, the year’s dozen top drivers followed a 4-mile circuit on the Strip. For the inaugural Victory Lap, Cup winner Jimmie Johnson — and only Jimmie Johnson — was cleared to perform a celebratory burnout at the intersection with Spring Mountain Road.

The resulting 40 seconds of mayhem left spectators covered in smoke — and Johnson with a busted engine and a broken axle.

Most of the other drivers thumbed their noses at the rules by leaving some degree of rubber behind when making the U-turn to head back down the Strip, Carl Edwards and Brian Vickers performed full doughnuts, and a tradition was born.

Those blown engines became something of a recurring theme, as well.

The burnouts were such a hit, the following year NASCAR designated two sections of Las Vegas Boulevard where drivers were encouraged to blow smoke — a celebration attributed to Italian open-wheel racer Alex Zanardi.

Each December, thousands of fans lined the Strip, many of them crowding Spring Mountain to be showered in smoke and bits of rubber.

In 2018, the event was rechristened Burnout Blvd. and moved up to coincide with the new fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. By then, it had come to be thought of as NASCAR’s answer to the NBA’s slam dunk contest. NBC Sports broadcast the show, with announcers Kelli Stavast and Steve Letarte scoring each driver’s performance.

The following year, after one final smoke show, Burnout Blvd. and Champion’s Week relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where they’ve been ever since.

But at least we have the memories.

