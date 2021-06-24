New signal at Resorts World could help opening day traffic

Clark County also plans to lessen the impact of the work on the southbound side of the Strip — the side where the resort is located — starting Thursday.

Resorts World Las Vegas construction continues near the entrance on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new traffic signal in front of Resorts World will go live Thursday morning just ahead of the $4.3 billion resort’s opening.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will turn on a new traffic signal at 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Resorts World Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard, the county announced Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Resorts World Las Vegas to our community,” Segerblom said in a statement. “This is a great sign for our economy and has already brought a tremendous amount of excitement to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.”

Although the new traffic signal will improve flow into and out of the resort, those looking to be among the first visitors inside the mega resort when it opens Thursday night could face heavy traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The resort is situated on the former site of the Stardust on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip where a stretch of the boulevard has been under construction for over a year.

The $33 million road project began in December 2019 focusing on the north end of the boulevard from Sahara to Spring Mountain Road. It marks the first phase of a seven-phase Strip upgrade from Sahara to the 215 Beltway.

Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection upgrades to improve pedestrian crossings, enhancements to traffic signal and street lighting systems and enhanced median landscaping.

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sahara to Spring Mountain is limited to one or two travel lanes in each direction, depending on what work is occurring, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin. The road is limited to one lane in each direction during overnight work hours, generally from 2 to 10 a.m.

However, the county plans to lessen the impact of the work on the southbound side of the Strip — the side where the resort is located — starting Thursday, Kulin said.

Between Thursday and July 5, the southbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Resorts World will have no lane closures.

Additionally at least two travel lanes will be open for southbound traffic on the rest of that side of the Strip.

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard during that time will have at least two lanes open for traffic, except during overnight work hours, when northbound traffic could be limited to one lane.

The lane closures will go back into effect July 6. The Sahara to Spring Mountain phase is expected to be substantially complete in August.

Resorts World has three hotel operators within the building, each of which has its own private entrance. For guests driving to Resorts World, knowing which dedicated entrance to aim for is helpful, but guests can access each hotel while inside the resort.

The resort’s website recommends travelers arriving from McCarran International Airport’s Rental Car Center or outlying areas take Interstate 15 to the Spring Mountain eastbound exit, then go northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard to the resort.

With the road construction on Las Vegas Boulevard, motorists may want to take I-15 to the Sahara eastbound exit and then Las Vegas Boulevard southbound, where the lane restrictions will be eased.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.