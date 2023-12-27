57°F
The Strip

New Year’s Eve prep: Helicopter to fly over Strip for radiation survey

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2023 - 2:33 pm
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A National Nuclear Security Administration helicopter will conduct an aerial radiation assessment survey over the Strip on Friday and Sunday ahead of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The aircraft, equipped with radiation-sensing technology, will fly in a grid pattern about 150 feet above the ground to measure expected background radiation, according to a Wednesday statement from the administration. The flyovers will take place during the day and will take about two hours to complete per area, the statement says.

“These surveys are a normal part of security and emergency preparedness activities,” the statement says. “NNSA is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so citizens who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

