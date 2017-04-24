No fire but smoke reported on New York-New York’s 33rd floor

The New York-New York hotel-casino on the Strip in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Clark County firefighters responded to the 33rd floor of New York-New York for reports of smoke Sunday night.

Crews found an elevator motor was the source of the smoke at the hotel-casino, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The call came out about 9 p.m. There was no fire extension to anywhere, according to the Fire Department.

Nobody was hurt. The elevator is out of service.

More than 35 fire department personnel responded, including five engine companies, two ladder trucks, three rescues, and two battalion chiefs

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada