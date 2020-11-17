No fire found after smoke reported on 18th floor at Treasure Island

The Clark County Fire Department investigated a 911 call at Treasure Island on Monday afternoon after staff reported smoke in a room.

People walk down the Strip in front of Treasure Island in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews responded to the casino, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, around 4:52 p.m, the department said in a statement.

“The Treasure Island Hotel staff was reporting smoke in a room on the eighteenth floor,” Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Foley said in the statement.

A faint electrical smell was reported, but Foley said there was no active fire. The smell was caused by a room heating unit.

No one was displaced, and no injuries were reported, Foley said.

