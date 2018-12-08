No injuries after tour bus hits 6 pedestrians near Las Vegas Strip

No one was injured after a tour bus struck at least six pedestrians near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

(Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police Department officers were requested about 11:10 a.m. to the intersection of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane, according to Lt. Richard Meyers. The bus was turning south onto Koval from Sands when the back end of the bus drove onto the curb and hit the pedestrians, “however all refused medical treatment and there were no injuries to document,” he said.

Impairment was not suspected.

It was not clear which tour bus company was involved in the crash. At about 1:20 p.m., Meyers said traffic investigators were still at the scene.

