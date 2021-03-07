No injuries reported in fire at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Firefighters responded Sunday morning to a fire in a room at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, officials said.

The Waldorf Astoria is seen in this Dec. 17, 2018 file photo. No one was injured in a fire at the hotel on Sunday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Clark County firefighters responded Sunday morning to the Strip after receiving a report of a fire at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, officials said.

About 5 a.m., firefighters went to the building on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after receiving a report of a fire in a room that was being renovated, according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Haydu.

The fire in room 404 on the fourth floor of the building filled the hallway with smoke, but did not activate the sprinkler system, Haydu said.

Haydu said firefighters found a roll of insulation burning. The fire did not extend to the building, he said.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 5:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.