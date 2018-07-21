No one injured after fire at Las Vegas Strip hotel

No one was injured after a fire at a Strip hotel prompted evacuations to at least three floors of the resort late Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Hilton Grand Vacations Club on the Boulevard, Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

About 11:40 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department sent five engines, two trucks, two rescues and two battalion chiefs to the Hilton Grand Vacations at 2650 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near SLS Las Vegas. Crews found a fire in a kitchen of an apartment-style room on the 16th floor, forcing evecuations to the 15th, 16th and 17th floors, the department said.

The blaze, which was knocked out within 15 minutes, did not cause any major damage to the hotel although there was some water damage, officials said.

Further information was not available.

