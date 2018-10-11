Officer pulls driver from burning limo near Las Vegas Strip

A police officer pulled an injured driver from a burning limousine early Thursday morning after it crashed into the officer’s vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a limousine and a police SUV on Flamingo Road just east of Interstate 15, early Thursday morning, Oct. 11, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a limousine and a police SUV on Flamingo Road just east of Interstate 15, early Thursday morning, Oct. 11, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a limousine and a police SUV on Flamingo Road just east of Interstate 15, early Thursday morning, Oct. 11, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a limousine and a police SUV on Flamingo Road just east of Interstate 15, early Thursday morning, Oct. 11, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer pulled an injured driver from a burning limousine early Thursday morning after it crashed into the officer’s vehicle near the Strip.

The crash was called in at 4:15 a.m. on Flamingo Road near the northbound Interstate 15 on-ramp, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie said.

After the initial crash, both vehicles jumped a median and crashed into a wall on westbound Flamingo near the I-15 on-ramp, McKenzie said. The limo burst into flames after hitting the wall. The officer driving the police SUV quickly pulled the injured limo driver from the burning vehicle.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The limo driver was taken to University Medical Center, but McKenzie said at 7 a.m. police didn’t know the driver’s condition. The Metro officer wasn’t hurt.

Westbound Flamingo was blocked from Las Vegas Boulevard South to I-15 while Las Vegas police investigated, but has since re-opened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, las vegas, nv