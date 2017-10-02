Officials offer prayers for victims, survivors of mass shooting

Festival grounds for Route 91 rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left 50 dead and over 200 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump‏ on Twitter

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter

“To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love. The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery.”

Pope Francis

“Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT v

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Twitter

‏”A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice.”

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt on Twitter

“Jaime & I are praying for the victims & their families, as well as our heroic police officers & first responders in #LasVegas tonight.”

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night’s shooting, their families, and those still fighting for their lives. We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved.”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“My heart aches for the victims, their loved ones, and our community. I am grateful for law enforcement’s swift response and the many good Samaritans whose selfless acts of bravery showcased Las Vegas’ values to the world. We are a resilient and benevolent town that will not be intimidated by acts of violence. During this difficult time, my office will be working closely with local, state, and federal partners to provide support for Southern Nevada as we heal and move forward.”

Sen. Dean Heller on Twitter

Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy. Thankful for police and first-responders on the scene. Spoke with Gov. Sandoval and Attorney General Laxalt and will continue to monitor the situation.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen

“Today, the entire Las Vegas community and the entire country are in shock at this despicable act of violence. I am grieving and praying for the victims of this horrible shooting and their families. I urge all residents and visitors to the Las Vegas area to closely follow instructions and information coming from local authorities as this investigation unfolds. This cowardly attack on innocent people will not define who we are as a city, a state, or a country.”

Rep. Jackey Rosen

“There are no words to describe the devastation that our community has suffered and witnessed. I am heartbroken over the evil, horrific act of violence that has shaken Las Vegas and taken scores of innocent lives and injured hundreds more. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and with our community. I am grateful to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, our first responders, and all of the brave souls who risked their lives to save others. This unspeakable tragedy has left a dark stain on our history, but we will not let this painful moment define us. Las Vegas will always be a strong, vibrant city with an open heart and our lights will always keep on shining.”

Former President Barack Obama on Twitter

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.

Henderson Mayor Debra March and City Council members John Marz, Gerri Schroder, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart

“Our hearts are broken by the tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We ask everyone in Henderson and across our community to come together in support of all those who have been impacted by this horrific act. Our thanks go out to the police, firefighters and all the other first responders who have bravely acted to save lives. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences that we are receiving from around the world. We know that employees of the City of Henderson and their family members have been directly affected by this senseless act of hatred and we will do all we can to care for our team members and their loved ones.”