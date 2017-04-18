Officials say faulty light fixture caused Bellagio fire

Damage from a roof fire the night prior is worked on at Bellagio hotel-casino on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Damage from a roof fire the night prior as seen on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Tourists pass damage from a roof fire the night prior at Bellagio hotel-casino on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Damage from a fire on the roof of the Bellagio is shown on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency personnel respond to a fire on the roof of the Bellagio on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency personnel respond to a fire on the roof of the Bellagio on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department and other emergency personnel respond to the scene after part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Fire Department and other emergency personnel respond to the scene after part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. @SeanNKim Twitter

A Thursday night fire at the Bellagio was accidental and caused by a faulty light fixture, Clark County officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The light fixture was on an exterior wall of the north retail wing of the building, according to the county.

“Despite strong winds that night, County firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit the damage to the exterior wall and roof,” county Fire Chief Greg Cassell said in the statement. “While we never want to see an incident like this occur, it did demonstrate the extraordinary ability of the men and women of the Clark County Fire Department to keep our residents and visitors safe in an emergency.”

Crews were called to the resort about 10:45 p.m. Thursday and arrived in roughly five minutes. Firefighters initially had difficulties reaching the flames burning in flammable exterior panels above retail shops on the north side of the Bellagio’s famed fountain.

The interior of the building was not damaged, and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $450,000.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.