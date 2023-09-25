76°F
The Strip

OSHA investigating death of construction worker at Bellagio fountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 11:27 am
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 7:13 pm
A construction worker jumps to secure his safety harness at the Formula 1 construction site at the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A construction worker died in a workplace incident last Saturday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Formula 1 construction site is seen at the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A construction worker died in a workplace incident last Saturday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Formula 1 construction site is seen at the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A construction worker died in a workplace incident last Saturday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tourists walk past the Formula 1 construction site at the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A construction worker died in a workplace incident last Saturday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Formula 1 construction site is seen at the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A construction worker died in a workplace incident last Saturday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a construction worker over the weekend at the Fountains of Bellagio.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded Saturday to the Bellagio after receiving a call regarding an injured worker. Police discovered a worker had a major laceration to his neck and later was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the worker as Tizoc Antonio, 37, of Las Vegas. He died from an incised wound of the neck. His death was ruled an accident.

Since Metro deemed the accident as a workplace incident, OSHA was summoned to the scene.

“Nevada OSHA officials were notified of the fatality that occurred Saturday on Bellagio’s property,” OSHA spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an email. “Officials were dispatched to the site of the incident to open an investigation.”

Williams hadn’t yet seen the preliminary fatality report tied to the accident, which will outline which entities OSHA is opening an inspection with.

Crews are constructing a spectator zone in front of the Bellagio for November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Bellagio Fountain Club is planned to be an upscale viewing area for the three-day race occurring Nov. 16-18, with tickets to the space starting at $11,247 per person.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials did not respond to requests for comment as of Monday morning. MGM Resorts International, which operates the Bellagio, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Review-Journal Staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

