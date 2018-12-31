Palm trees catch fire near Mandalay Bay on Las Vegas Strip

Details were not immediately available from the Clark County Fire Department, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed about 10:40 p.m. that an unknown number of palm trees had caught fire in front of Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Palm trees in front of a Strip hotel caught fire Sunday evening.

Details were not immediately available from the Clark County Fire Department, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed about 10:40 p.m. that an unknown number of palm trees had caught fire in front of Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

It also was not clear at about 10:40 p.m. whether the fire had been put out.

Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas