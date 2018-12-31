Palm trees catch fire near Mandalay Bay on Las Vegas Strip

Palm trees in front of a Strip hotel caught fire Sunday evening.
Details were not immediately available from the Clark County Fire Department, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed about 10:40 p.m. that an unknown number of palm trees had caught fire in front of Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South.
It also was not clear at about 10:40 p.m. whether the fire had been put out.
Related
High winds ‘a concern’ on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
1 hospitalized after fire at Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas