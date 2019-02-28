Paris Las Vegas dazzles Strip with flashy new light show — VIDEO

Alexandra Remke poses in a champagne dress structure at the Paris Las Vegas as it debuts a new $1.7 million Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Cinq.

Quatre.

Trois.

Deaux.

Un.

And with a flip of the proverbial switch, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip dazzled onlookers Wednesday night with a flashy new light show to honor of the property’s upcoming platinum anniversary.

The official kick-off of Paris Las Vegas’ 20th anniversary included celebrities Michelin-starred chef Guy Savoy and French singer and actress Line Renaud, a spokeswoman for Caesars Entertainment said Wednesday night.

Lights on the 540-foot replica tower on the Strip were synchronized to a special soundtrack beginning with La Marseillaise, the French national anthem followed by Edith Piaf’s version of “Where Is Your Heart.”

The $1.7 million project has been in the works for months, having been inspired by the Eiffel Tower’s illuminations in France. According to the spokeswoman, the show incorporates 300 wash lights and 800 strobe lights.

The new five-minute show will run every 30 minutes, without music, from sunset to midnight, the spokeswoman added.

To help celebrate its anniversary, Paris plans to renovate 1,600 rooms and invest more than $90 million into the resort.