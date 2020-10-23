68°F
The Strip

Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated October 22, 2020 - 10:20 pm

Hundreds of guests at the Paris Las Vegas were evacuated from the Strip hotel for over an hour Thursday night after a power outage.

By about 9:30 p.m., the lights of the valet flicked back on and the scores of people, who had gathered after being evacuated from the casino, cheered.

“This evening, Paris Las Vegas experienced a power outage that has since been restored,” according to a statement from a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is a top priority, and we thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and NV Energy for their assistance in the matter.”

During the outage, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts said the Paris, located at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, was evacuating everything except hotel rooms as of 8:45 p.m.

Las Vegas police had responded to the outage that had left some people trapped in elevators.

Officers were blocking every entrance to the hotel, including access to the parking garage to allow cars to leave the property.

Roberts said some people were trapped but local fire departments were responding.

Las Vegas police officers assisted Clark County Fire Department with evacuations.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

