Part of Las Vegas Strip shut down after pedestrian hit by van

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van on the Strip Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
Southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard are currently shut down between Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas,.
The crash happened about 1:10 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
