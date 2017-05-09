Part of Las Vegas Strip shut down after pedestrian hit by van

May 9, 2017 - 2:09 am

An auto-pedestrian accident on the Las Vegas Strip has shut down southbound traffic between Caesars Palace and The Mirage. Nevada Highway Patrol

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van on the Strip Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard are currently shut down between Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas,.

The crash happened about 1:10 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.