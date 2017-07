The Pawn Expo Trade Show, which brings more than 120 companies together to feature the largest collection of vendors and service providers that cater specifically to the pawn industry is underway at The Mirage.

Alpesh Shah of Di-Moksh Diam Inc. examines a diamond at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rosemary and Jeffery Hipps browse a selection of diamonds from Shri Diamond Inc. at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rajshree Gandhi shows diamonds from Shri Diamond Inc. at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Joe Kane of Dino-Lite Scopes, center, shows a computer viewing system for jewelry and diamonds to Dave Newman at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jack Crosby of Hicks Inc., center left, talks to visitors to their booth at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A booth advertising LED signs at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Kevin Prochaska, center right, inquires about a watch at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A selection of watches at the Times Past booth at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

An employee of JP Diamond Manufacturers, Inc., who declined to give his name, examines diamonds at Pawn Expo at The Mirage on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The show, which is being held at The Mirage, concludes on Thursday.

The show is hosted annually by the National Pawnbrokers Association.