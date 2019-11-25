Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run on Las Vegas Strip

The man was hit by a newer model Toyota four-door, possibly a Camry or Corolla as he crossed Las Vegas Boulevard early Monday after being trespassed from the Wynn Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip near Wynn Main Gate Drive on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run accident that involved a pedestrian about 6:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Wynn Main Gate Road. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash has closed Las Vegas Boulevard South at the South Wynn Main Gate, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Capt. Jason Letkiewicz of the Metropolitan police Traffic Bureau said the victim was trespassed from the Wynn Las Vegas shortly before 6 a.m. A police officer was called to the scene and escorted the man off the property, to the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Wynn Main GateDrive. The officer then left the area.

“He (the victim) decided he wanted to return to the Wynn again, and when he was coming back across the street from west to east…a vehicle that was northbound in the number one travel lane struck him,” Letkiewicz said.

Letkiewicz said the man suffered “life-threatening injuries.” He was hospitalized at University Medical Center. An age and name of the victim were not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene, Letkiewicz said.

Officer Aaron Moriarity later said the vehicle was described as a newer model Toyota four-door, possibly a Camry or Corolla.

“”Dark blue or black with an AutoNation placard,” Moriarity said. “Damage to the windshield passenger side. A possible hole in the windshield. Shattered glass.”

Northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Spring Mountain Road reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.