Pedestrian crossing Las Vegas Strip hit, suffers serious injury

A pedestrian was seriously injured late Tuesday (July 3, 1996) after being struck by a car on the Strip in Las Vegas.

About 11:30 p.m. the pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard at Fashion Show drive when they were struck by a two-door BMW traveling south on the Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, Gordon said.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, Gordon said. The driver did not show signs of impairment.

Two right lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South are closed at Fashion Show Drive while police investigate.

