Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after they were struck by a bus near the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sands Avenue, according to Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett.

Burnett said a woman was struck and she taken to a hospital. Shortly after 7 a.m., Burnett confirmed that the person had died.

Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail is investigating.

