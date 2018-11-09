Pedestrian hit by cab in valet area of Las Vegas Strip resort

A pedestrian avoided being seriously injured Friday morning after being struck by a taxi near the front entrance of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bellagio . Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A cabdriver lost control of his vehicle in the valet area of Bellagio around 2:50 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The cab veered toward the front entrance of the resort when it struck a pedestrian, Johannson said.

The person struck by the cab was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johannson said the incident is being investigated.