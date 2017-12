A pedestrian was injured early Thursday after being struck by a taxi on the Las Vegas Strip.

A pedestrian outside a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. Thursday on Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the Flamingo, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing the boulevard outside a marked crosswalk, Kisfalvi said, and suffered a moderate foot injury.

