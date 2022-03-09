70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
The Strip

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Strip dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 1:11 pm
 
Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian who was struck by a compact SUV on the Las Vegas Strip last week has since died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. March 1 on Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

Police said that the pedestrian, who died Tuesday, was on a crosswalk with a “don’t walk” signal when he was struck by a Ford Escape that was heading north.

The man had been taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Southern California motorist was neither impaired nor injured, police said.

Twenty-six people have died on Metro-patrolled roads this year.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
4
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
5
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST