Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Strip dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a compact SUV on the Las Vegas Strip last week has since died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. March 1 on Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

Police said that the pedestrian, who died Tuesday, was on a crosswalk with a “don’t walk” signal when he was struck by a Ford Escape that was heading north.

The man had been taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Southern California motorist was neither impaired nor injured, police said.

Twenty-six people have died on Metro-patrolled roads this year.

