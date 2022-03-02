65°F
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on the Strip on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2022 - 7:27 pm
 

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on the Strip, forcing a section of the road to be closed, police said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center

Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

He said no one else was injured and that northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed at West Reno Avenue.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

