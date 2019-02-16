Person dies after falling down stairs at High Roller on Las Vegas Strip

The High Roller is seen from the Fly Linq Zipline at the Linq Hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas High Roller is seen under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The High Roller in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A person died after falling down stairs Friday night on the High Roller at the Las Vegas Strip.

The preliminary investigation shows that the person was “running around on the loading area” for the High Roller when the individual fell about 50 feet down stairs, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

The person died at University Medical Center.

The area around where the person fell is closed Friday night, along with the zip line on the Linq Promenade, Meyers said. The High Roller, located at the Linq Hotel, remained open.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

